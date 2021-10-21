Skeljungur hf.: Skeljungur will publish Q3 2021 financial results on Thursday 28th October

English Icelandic

Skeljungur hf. will publish its Q3 2021 financial results after market have closed on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Please note that in accordance earlier announcement, there will be no investor meeting or webcast regarding the Q3 financial results.

The financial results and market announcement will be available on Skeljungur’s website: http://www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is

