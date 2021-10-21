BHO Token estimated trading time on MEXC Global from 10:00 PM (GMT+8), 21st Oct 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting from 10:00 PM (GMT+8), 21st October 2021, investors can expect to start trading the Bholdus (owned by Unius Pte Ltd) token (BHO) on the top-notch centralized cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global.



Listing on the MEXC Global centralized exchange - one of the most popular trading platforms - declares Bholdus’ resolute commitment to their strategic roadmap and affirms significant momentums of the project. Thereby, the event will help to promote liquidity for BHO, ensuring optimal benefits for investors and further upholding the potential of the Bholdus ecosystem.

Project information:

Project name: Bholdus

Estimated trading time: 10:00 PM (GMT+8), 21st October 2021

Trading pair: BHO / USDT

Minimum price unit: 0.00001 (5 digits)

Minimum quantity unit: 0.01 (2 digits)

Chain: Binance Smart Chain

Ticker: BHO

Standard: BEP-20

Contract: 0x8717e80eff08f53a45b4a925009957e14860a8a8

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 454,000,000

Users can only place sell orders during 9:30 PM - 10:00 PM (buy orders will not be allowed)

All orders can be placed after 10:00 PM



BHO can also be found on one of the major decentralized exchanges PancakeSwap and the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets such as CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Less than 15 days after its listing on CoinMarketCap, BHO quickly achieved #2 among the global Top 10 Gainers with the largest price increase in 24 hours. Fueled by strong support from the community, BHO price recently recorded a new ATH of $0.094 (dated 12th Oct 2021) which represents ten times increase from its initial listing price on PancakeSwap.

Most recently, BHO holders are offered a special Staking Rewards event, until December 31, 2021, with interest rate of up to 50% per annum. Within 10 days, the event reported the Total Value Locked up to 140 million BHO, accounting for approximately 70% of the total circulating supply.

About Bholdus:

Bholdus is a multi-chain platform dedicated to decentralized financial (DeFi) applications and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Bholdus carries the mission to connect the crypto space with qualified real-world assets using blockchain with minimal costs, high security and unparalleled transaction throughput. Through Bholdus, crypto projects such as gamefi & metaverse related businesses may utilize tokenization to convert their valuable assets into NFTs and asset-based tokens as proof of creditworthiness for unlimited access to different financial services in crypto space.

Furthermore, Bholdus has concurrently announced strategic partnerships with esteemed brands, namely Singapore Fintech Association, Global DCA, TechQuartier, etc. Following their 5-year roadmap, Bholdus thrives to emerge as a multinational ‘unicorn’ fintech firm.

