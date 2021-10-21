CBMJ's Quarterly Revenue Grows by 82% Year over Year; Superstore Set to Launch Black Friday

Powder Springs, GA , Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBMJ Inc. (OTC:CBMJ): Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism is reporting Quarterly Revenue of $1.3M in the third quarter of 2021, versus $714K during the same period of 2020. This represents an increase of 82% year over year.



The launch of a new superstore is planned for Black Friday. The superstore will centralize the products from all 5 of our e-commerce properties under one brand and leverage economies of scale to lower costs and increase sales.

In addition, the company reported revenue of $3.12M for the first nine months of 2021. This compares to $1.64M for the same period of 2020.

The primary drivers have been the e-commerce stores store.FlagandCross.com and PatriotDepot.com .

“During the third quarter, we focused on the integration of our recent acquisition of Patriot Depot along with developing new holiday products for our customers. Going forward, we're putting forth substantial efforts to develop our media assets to create a recurring revenue model,” stated CEO Mark Schaftlein.

In addition to growing the e-commerce business, the company's plan is to focus on recurring advertising revenue. This will be achieved by increasing traffic to our news site, www.flagandcross.com utilizing the Company’s extensive email database.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 12 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , www.patriotdepot.com and www.militarygradecoffee.com . The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at http://constitution.com/ .

In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ , www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also distributes the increasingly popular TV, radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773