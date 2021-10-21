Atossa Therapeutics CEO Dr. Steven Quay Emphasizes Importance of Breast Cancer Screening During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Steven Quay, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today released a short video message recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and urging women to get mammograms.

In the video message, which can be found on Atossa’s website here, Dr. Quay cites that the global pandemic “changed everything” with regard to breast cancer screening, indicating that many women have ceased to seek out their mammograms since the initial COVID-19 outbreak. This is corroborated in an article in the October 2021 issue of the peer-reviewed medical journal, Preventative Medicine, which indicated this was a particular problem in women of color and those who fall in the lower income brackets.

