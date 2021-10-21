Resonate Wins Two Pollie Awards From the American Association of Political Consultants

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, today announced it has won two Pollie awards from the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC). Resonate took home a GOLD award in the category Best New & Unusual Tactic Series and a SILVER award in the Best Use of Data Analytics/Machine Learning category.



“Winning two Pollie awards is a tremendous honor and a testament to the precision of our insights that are made possible through our advanced AI and machine learning,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “In today’s political landscape, you can no longer assume voters fall into one of two cut-and-dry parties. The left and the right are diverse groups with a spectrum of political values and motivations, and nobody empowers organizations to target and engage constituents as effectively as we do at Resonate.”

About the Winning Entries:

GOLD WINNER - Best New & Unusual Tactic Series - Entry Title: Leveraging Values to Identify and Target Persuadable Voters (NE-2 campaign work)

The Democracy Preservation Initiative (DPI), a Super PAC supporting President Elect Joe Biden, focused its efforts on the NE-2 congressional district as key in cementing the course of the election. DPI worked with Resonate to target voters on an individual level and ended up swinging the district by over 9% from 2016.

SILVER WINNER - Best Use of Data Analytics/Machine Learning - Entry Title: The 2020 Presidential Election Voter Landscape – A Voter Segmentation Study Using Machine Learning (2020 General Election Voter Landscape)

In the Presidential Election Voter Landscape, Resonate introduced the world to the seven nuanced voter personas who defined the election. Resonate’s data and insights put forth the playbook for campaigns to message and communicate with these groups on the issues that matter the most.

Resonate detailed the following in the Voter Landscape:

The No. 1 issue driving each voter persona to cast their vote

Their sentiment on the coronavirus pandemic

The top values that strike a chord with each persona

Policies that motivate these voters to take political action

Regarded as “the Oscars of political advertising,” the Pollies are bipartisan honors awarded annually by the AAPC to members of the political advertising and communications industry that have demonstrated superior work on behalf of their candidates and causes. A blind jury of their professional peers selects AAPC award winners.

About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and intelligence, delivering deep, dynamic insights, cross-channel engagement and analysis in a single, simple-to-use SaaS platform. Resonate has deep consumer insights and contextually relevant data across more than 13,000 attributes, including values, motivations and other psychographics, describing more than 200 million U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies have used Resonate to reveal and engage “The Human Element,” a 360-degree understanding of the individuals in their target audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled insights, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com .

