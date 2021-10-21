Sprout AI Inc. Addresses Market Activity That Took Place on Oct. 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: SPRT) (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”), a leading vertical farming technology company, would like to address the trading activity the stock experienced on Oct. 20, 2021.

The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

We would like to assure our investors that the trading volume and resulting downward pressure is not a reflection of the Company’s financial health or future business opportunities.

The Company has consistently been meeting and superseding key performance indicators (KPIs) set by our team. The Company has and continues to work diligently on opportunities that will bring both revenue and shareholder value.

The Company is based on a firm foundation concerning the sustainability of the decisions made, including the investors that we invite to participate in our private placements. Having completed a private equity placement for $456K at $0.65 on Oct. 9, 2021, the Company continues to see this as an opportunity to acquire new investors with long-term goals of holding the stock. The Company’s major shareholder TheraCann International (TheraCann) continues to firmly support the Company’s activities and has not sold any of its shares since the date of first trading. TheraCann’s recent pledge to support future investments, that were designed to protect against investor short selling, is a clear indication of its long-term support of the Company.

The Company also wishes to announce the nomination of Tom Andrews as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Tom brings a wealth of international business experience in managing large-scale operations. Tom boasts international experience throughout Oceania including Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Africa in addition to North and Central America and Western Europe. Tom is a welcome addition to our Board. Tom’s previous work-related ventures include British Petroleum, Talisman Energy Inc. and Tamboran Resources. Tom will replace the position vacated by Kurt Kisio, whose resignation was accepted by the Board on Oct. 20, 2021.

Chris Bolton, the CEO, notes, “The amount of opportunity facing Sprout AI continues to grow as communities continue to secure their food supply chain utilizing indoor cultivation technologies. We’ve demonstrated our ability to thrive during difficult international economic conditions, and we have every confidence of regaining our proper valuation in comparison to our peers trading within the public market.”

About Sprout AI

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions, resulting in consistent and repeatable crops with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates.

The self-contained multi-level rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.

For more information about Sprout AI, please visit https://www.sproutai.solutions.

Chief Executive Officer

Chris Bolton

Sprout AI Inc.

Phone: +011 (507) 6384-8734

E-mail: mainweb@sproutai.solutions

Investor Relations Contact

Colleen McKay

Sprout AI Inc.

Tel: + 1 (289) 231-9026

E-mail: cmckay@sproutai.solutions

Website: https://www.sproutai.solutions

Address: International Business Park,

Unit 5B, Building 3860

Panama Pacifico, Republic of Panama

