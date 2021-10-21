Fidelity Bank Selects Total Expert to Expand Customer Relationships Through Data-Driven Insights

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced it has been selected by Fidelity Bank , one of the oldest and continually growing independent, local community banks serving customers in Central and Eastern Massachusetts.



Partnering with Total Expert, Fidelity Bank will bring CRM and marketing automation under one roof to empower front-line staff to make data-driven decisions and better serve customers. Fidelity Bank will leverage Total Expert to refine its customer engagement strategies aimed at helping consumers make well-informed and confident financial decisions.

“Total Expert’s ‘bank-built’ CRM and customer engagement platform delivers a host of rich benefits traditional CRM platforms can’t match,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fidelity Bank to create financial wellness for its customers, and build an authentic, connected customer journey--tying data and insights to the right action at the right time.”

Total Expert will fuel Fidelity Bank’s 360-degree view of customer data across all bank locations so the bank can identify and improve customer onboarding and cross-sell opportunities across the organization. Fidelity Bank will integrate Total Expert’s marketing automation technology to seamlessly and consistently deliver a personalized and helpful experience along the entire financial journey.

“We believe in the power of client relationships built on the foundation of true understanding, goal setting, and informed decision-making,” said Christopher McCarthy, president and COO at Fidelity Bank. “With client-centric data, smart marketing automation, and caring communications, Total Expert will help us bolster our LifeDesign Banking approach with more clarity and confidence to our clients from onboarding through all of life’s banking decisions.”

For more information about Total Expert’s banking capabilities, visit https://totalexpert.com/solutions/banking/ .

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1888, Fidelity Bank is one of the strongest independent community banks in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. Fidelity Bank’s unique LifeDesign approach to banking provides the care and clarity needed to make informed decisions with confidence. The Bank offers a range of personal and business banking solutions to clients in 13 full-service banking centers in Leominster, Worcester, Fitchburg, Needham, Gardner, Shirley, Barre, Millbury, Paxton, Princeton, and Winchendon. The Bank has consistently earned a “5 Star” rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firm. In 2020 Fidelity Bank was voted Worcester Telegram & Gazette Best Financial Services in Central Massachusetts and was named to the Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work list for the sixth time. As of December 31, 2020, the bank had total assets of approximately $1.1 billion. For more information, visit fidelitybankonline.com or facebook.com/fidelitybankma .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .