Success Crate Personal Development Company Sparking Self-Help Movement With 'Positive Mental Attitude' Box for October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With monthly themes like "Living a Life in Gratitude," "Achieving Your Goals" and "Organized for Success," personal development company Success Crate curates and delivers monthly kits for self-starters looking for guidance and inspiration. October's subscription box theme is "A Positive Mental Attitude" and has been thoughtfully designed for entrepreneurs making career changes in the wake of the pandemic. Each kit supports personal development while also donating a book to a child in need.

Having a positive mental attitude is key to manifesting positive elements into your life. "Now more than ever, entrepreneurs are looking for change and they are seeking more personal development, enhanced self-care, and new sources of inspiration and ideas, which is what Success Crate is all about," said Anna Kocharian, co-founder and co-owner of Success Crate. "Our crates can inspire success in work, relationships, hobbies and life."

As more and more individuals seek new careers, shift their personal development goals and redefine success in the wake of a global pandemic, there's a need for guidance now more than ever. In 2018, Success Crate introduced a personal development kit that sparked a conversation in the community of aspiring leaders. Success Crate has helped customers decrease their job anxiety, shift their focus from a lack mentality to an abundant one and has built a community of like-minded individuals looking to personally develop.

According to a recent survey, a full 55 percent of Americans plan to search for a new job in the next year as they prioritize flexible work schedules and improved work culture as well as higher pay and increased job security.

Success Crate kits, then, are designed for business owners, entrepreneurs, leaders, spiritual seekers and recent college graduates looking for personal growth with the notion that "Together, we can create a better future." Each crate includes books focused on personal development and productivity, gratitude journals and goal-setting cards, and workbooks, among others. They can be purchased as a one-time, three-month, six-month or monthly subscription.

"Success means different things to different people, and our kits are curated to help each person find their spark and move forward toward their personal development goals," Kocharian added. "We love supporting success across industries and across the world." This months box is a homerun for all individuals looking to enhance their positive mental attitude.

