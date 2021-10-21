OvareVentures Expands Outdoor Brand Portfolio with Purchase of Gull Lake Boat Works

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvareVentures adds to its portfolio of outdoor and better life brands with its investment in Toronto-based Gull Lake Boat Works, custom builder and restorer of canoes and kayaks.

Gull Lake Boat Works was founded in 2008 by owner and operator Marc Russell. Russell apprenticed with Master Builder Ron Frennette of Candian Canoes, where he learned the craft of building wooden vessels by hand. Gull Lake Boat Works began when Russell was asked to replace the aging canoe fleet at Kilcoo Camp (one of Canada’s foremost respected camps on the shores of Gull Lake), which he attended for 20 years as both camper and staff, serving as program director.

Today, Russell and the Gull Lake team combine traditional designs, modern methods and meticulous workmanship to create one‐of‐a‐kind boats that are as beautiful to look at as they are fun to paddle. Based in Toronto, Gull Lake Boat Works has been featured in Cottage Life magazine and Arts & Crafts Design, Italy.

OvareVentures is part of OvareGroup, a private holding company that brings together a venture capital firm with specialty firms in content development, marketing technology and strategic services.

OvareGroup Outdoor President Kara Anastasiadis noted, "Nothing beats the quality and craftsmanship of a handmade wooden boat and those from Gull Lake Boat Works are one-of-a-kind heirlooms. We look forward to helping them quickly scale their operations and production to reach a wider audience.”

OvareVentures has been actively expanding its portfolio of outdoor brands through acquisition, investment and the launch of direct-to-consumer brands, including:

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About Gull Lake Boat Works

Founded in 2008, Toronto-based Gull Lake Boat Works builds custom wooden canoes and kayaks and specializes in wooden watercraft restoration. Learn more at glbw.ca/.

