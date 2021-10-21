CAMPUS ADVANTAGE TAKES OVER MANAGEMENT OF COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

Austin, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has taken over management of The Cambridge at College Station -- a 284-unit, 552-bed student housing property located in College Station, Texas.



Built in 2003 and located on the Northeastern side of the Texas A&M University campus, The Cambridge at College Station is a three-story, dorm-style property featuring two-, three-, four-, and efficiency-bedroom units. Each unit is fully furnished and equipped with a kitchenette, including a microwave and an optional, full-size refrigerator. On-site amenities include a fitness center, recreation center with a ping pong table and foosball, multimedia area with gaming systems, outdoor swimming pool and study areas. The property is also minutes away from campus highlights including Kyle Field, Olsen Field, Reed Area, The Golf Club at Texas A&M, driving range and student recreation center.



“We are extremely excited to have been chosen as property manager for The Cambridge at College Station,” said Theresa Sopata, Vice President of Business Development and Client Relations. “This particular opportunity allows us to demonstrate our customer service value, operations excellence, Students First® Experience and integrated marketing capabilities for a property that is a legacy within its market. Our goal is to make a positive impact on every current and future resident at this property, as well as their parents, and provide them with a dynamic living and learning environment during this important time of their lives.”



Campus Advantage was chosen to manage The Cambridge at College Station due to its resident- and community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes the company’s highly regarded Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to set them up for success, both now and in the future, and which the owners felt would complement the current residence life programming.



Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, will develop marketing for the property, including a new website, SEO campaigns, SEM campaigns, and branded marketing materials.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.