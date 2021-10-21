Global X ETFs Surpasses USD 40 Billion in Assets Under Management in the US

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and a member of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, today announced that the firm exceeded USD 40 Billion in assets under management (AUM).i This important milestone reflects the firm’s rapid ascent as a leading global ETF provider, having passed USD 30 Billion in April 2021 and USD 20 Billion in December 2020.

Since launching its first ETF in 2009, the firm has established its expertise in thematic investing and alternative income strategies, while expanding its diverse product line-up to feature more than 80 ETFs across several families, including Thematic Growth, Income, Risk Management, International Access, Commodities, Core, and Alpha. Global X is currently the 11th largest ETF issuer in the United States by AUM.ii The firm’s flagship ETFs include the USD 5.1 Billion Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), the USD 4.9 Billion Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), and the USD 4.6 Billion Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE).iii

“Global X has been at the forefront of a very fast-growing industry, establishing one of the most robust and differentiated ETF platforms in the world,” said Luis Berruga, CEO. “The firm’s rapid growth reflects how our wide range of ETFs, supported by in-depth research and professionally managed model portfolio solutions, is trusted by millions of investors around the world. It is an honour to play a critical role in helping so many investors achieve their investment goals.”

Over the past several years, Global X has extended its reach to major capital markets around the world. Most recently, Global X launched its European business operation in December 2020, representing a clear next step in the firm’s growth in the world’s second largest ETF market. Global X expects to add to its existing Thematic Growth offering of two UCITS ETFs in the coming weeks and is thrilled to bring investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long-term, paradigm-shifting themes in the form of an impressive line-up of new UCITS products.

CEO Luis Berruga continued: “Amid a rapidly changing and uncertain environment, investors - perhaps more than ever - require new and innovative solutions to achieve their investment objectives. Global X is uniquely positioned to continue to help investors navigate these challenges given our expertise in harnessing both high growth and high income solutions, complemented by the global presence of our parent company – Mirae Asset, and its access to more than 250 investment professionals located in most developed and emerging markets around the world.”

