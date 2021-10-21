PJET Brings Sharing Economy Technology To Student Housing Where Only 22% Of Students Live On Campus And $16 Billion A Year is Invested In Building New Rooms

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the company has been developing an application it expects to launch before the end of the year that is essentially the Airbnb of student housing.

The United States has approximately 4,000 universities among more than 25,000 universities globally. Student housing is in short supply with only an estimated 22% of students living on campus. Rents have been steadily increasing , even through Covid, since 2017. New student housing projects are dominated by a handful of large investment firms that are putting an estimated $16 billion a year into building new student housing.

Earlier this year, PJET began developing a sharing economy application called SHBO (student housing by owner) to enable the listing of properties near universities for rent by students to include entire properties, extra rooms, and roommates. The SHBO App is anticipated to beta launch before the end of 2021.

The company is also in discussions to acquire a physical asset that will be used to test, refine, and demonstrate the technology currently under development while generating revenue at the same time. The property is near a university in the state of Texas.

Recently, the majority shareholder of PJET, ACI Conglomerated, has decided on a new business direction outside the cannabis industry. ACI is also the majority shareholder of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA). With two business already in the cannabis marketplace, ACI is diversifying with PJET.

PJET has lately updated its required disclosures with OTC Markets to reestablish current information status.

Look for much more to be coming soon on the company’s new business direction.

