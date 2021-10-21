Millions qualify for health insurance subsidies, don’t even know it

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With larger subsidies available and new carriers entering the marketplace, this year’s open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act plans will be a welcome surprise to many American consumers, healthinsurance.org said today.

“For millions of Americans, this will be an open enrollment period unlike any other,” said Louise Norris, a licensed broker and analyst for healthinsurance.org. “Consumers can tap into premium tax credits that will generally be larger than they were last fall, and many will also be able to choose from among new plans. If they haven’t shopped lately, consumers are in for a pleasant surprise.”

Consumers only have from Nov. 1, 2021-Jan. 15, 2022 in most states to participate in the open enrollment period (OEP).

Why are plans more affordable?

The American Rescue Plan (ARP), signed by President Biden in March 2021, included subsidy enhancements that will allow an unprecedented number of Americans to qualify for premium tax credits, health insurance subsidies that substantially lower the cost of insurance.

Because of the American Rescue Plan, this year and next year, there is:

As a result, people who are uninsured may be able to gain access to low-cost or no-cost insurance, and covered individuals may be able to lower their costs or afford more robust coverage.

To be sold on a state marketplace, plans are required under the Affordable Care Act to include certain essential benefits – such as doctors’ services, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, pregnancy and childbirth, mental health services and prescription drug coverage. But a person’s cost and coverage will vary depending on which insurer they use and which “metal” category they choose: bronze, silver, gold, or platinum.

Why are more plans available?

There is a lengthy list of carriers entering, or expanding their presence in, state marketplaces this enrollment period, increasing plan options for consumers around the country.

“In 2017 and 2018, insurers were fleeing the marketplace, but this year, things are different,” said Norris. “Based on the rate filings that healthinsurance.org has analyzed thus far, we anticipate that many – if not most – marketplace enrollees will have more plan options available for 2022 than they had this year.”

Some of the major individual and family insurers entering new markets for 2022 include:

In addition, some participating marketplace insurers are expanding their coverage areas for 2022.

Consumers may have a lot to gain by comparing plans and participating in this fall’s open enrollment period – an open enrollment period unlike any other.

Find more detailed information about open enrollment in healthinsurance.org’s ACA Open Enrollment 2022 Guide.

