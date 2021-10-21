Wire Salad Posts Record €0.7M in Quarterly Revenue

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wire Salad has reported its quarterly earnings. Revenue has jumped to €685,567 for the third quarter of 2021. Turnover for the second quarter of 2021 was recorded as €15,785.



It is reported that the forty-fold increase in revenue comes from a successful scaling of the consumer-facing digital product department.

The company has also added more employees over the course of the third quarter of 2021.

Wire Salad is expected to have a revenue of almost €1,000,000 for the last quarter of 2021. The prognosis is subject to market influences as the final fiscal quarters are challenging for consumer-facing businesses.

Chief Executive Officer of Wire Salad, Edvinas Cernevicius, commented on the positive results "The growth of Wire Salad continues to exceed expectations. We hope to ascertain our position as a market leader in digital product offering and continuously expand our workforce. The corporate strategy for the next few quarters will be existing product development and workforce increases."

About Wire Salad

Wire Salad is a company incorporated in Estonia that delivers value-driven products using a performance-focused customer acquisition strategy. Wire Salad focuses on creating high-quality consumer-facing applications in the beauty & wellness category.

SOURCE: WIRE SALAD