Intellijoint Surgical launches new surgical planning software: Intellijoint VIEW™

Canada, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitchener, ON – October 21, 2021 – Intellijoint Surgical is excited to announce a new preoperative surgical planning product for total hip arthroplasty. Intellijoint VIEW™ is a surgical planning software that provides targets for functional cup position accounting for hip-spine relationship and implant templating to generate targets for leg length inequality and offset restoration without requiring CT imaging. VIEW integrates seamlessly to the Intellijoint HIP® navigation system allowing surgeons to access and deliver their plans intraoperatively.

Intellijoint VIEW can be used by clinicians to assess a patient’s spinopelvic mobility with a new feature called the Target Zone Visualizer™ (TZV) to provide a functional acetabular cup target that is unique to each patient. The feature analyzes x-ray images of a patient in both sitting and standing positions and then applies the novel hip-spine relationship concepts to produce a cup target. VIEW can assist surgeons at identifying at-risk patients from adverse spinopelvic mobility conditions such as ‘stuck-standing’ or ‘stuck-sitting’ postures and with the TZV feature, help plan a patient-specific cup position to accommodate their mobility to help reduce the chance of impingement or dislocation. VIEW also enables implant templating, identifying leg length inequality and offset restoration needs for optimal implant sizing and selection.

Intellijoint’s Product Manager, Lee Preiss, states “We know that over 50% of total hip revisions are avoidable, and with VIEW we can offer surgeons additional value to do both pre-operative implant templating and patient-specific acetabular component position planning, addressing the major contributing factor to these revisions. Now surgeons can enter the OR with a clear and clinically relevant plan that can be delivered confidently with navigation.”

With targeted component positioning, the expectation is a drop in dislocations resulting in revisions. Intellijoint VIEW aids in discovering mobility specific orientation and planning for patient specific needs that can be integrated and delivered during surgery with Intellijoint HIP

"The addition of Intellijoint VIEW to our suite of products, empowers surgeons with an easy to use software tool to prepare a unique plan for every patient. The creation of Intellijoint VIEW is in direct response to surgeon demand for a simple, web-based, open platform pre-operative planning tool that can integrate seamlessly with Intellijoint HIP for delivery in the OR. Intellijoint's growing suite of products across the episode of care offers accessible cutting edge technology to surgeons in both Hospital and Ambulatory Surgery Center settings." Said Intelljoint co-founder and CEO Armen Bakirtzian. “With accurate planning and measurements that can accommodate each individual patient, we expect consistent results that benefit patient outcomes and experience.”





About Intellijoint Surgical

Intellijoint Surgical® develops and commercializes surgical planning & navigation solutions for total hip and knee joint replacements, as well as digital patient engagement for all orthopaedic specialties. It is committed to improving patients’ lives by providing every surgeon with effective, easy-to-use technology to manage the entire episode of care. Intellijoint’s technology is used by top orthopaedic institutions and surgeons globally. For more information on Intellijoint Surgical visit www.intellijointsurgical.com.



*Intellijoint VIEW is licensed in Canada and has been submitted for 510(k) approval in USA

