Photronics Receives Excellent Collaboration and Partnership Award from UMC

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics DNP Mask Corporation (PDMC), a subsidiary of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), was selected by United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE:2303) to receive the 2021 UMC Excellent Collaboration and Partnership Award.



“Photomasks are a critical component in the semiconductor industry supply chain. We are delighted to partner with UMC as their preferred mask supplier for the past several years and proud to receive this award,” stated Peter Kirlin, Photronics CEO & PDMC chairman, “Photronics’ advanced photomask technology and manufacturing capacity position us well to support UMC as they expand with new wafer fab capacity. We look forward to the continuation of our successful partnership as UMC grows their global market share.”

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 1,720 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .