Vehicle Tracking Systems Market to Garner $109.95 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vehicle tracking systems market generated $17.37 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $109.95 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Integration of real-time monitoring and fuel management in vehicles, safety and security concern within transportation services, and surge in fleet operations especially in the emerging markets drive the growth of the global vehicle tracking systems market . However, price concerns of fleet owners, data privacy infringement along with the cyber security threats, and atmospheric inference concern restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in adoption of intelligent transport systems, Emergence of 5G into vehicle connectivity, and increase in adoption of Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3853

COVID-19 scenario of Vehicle Tracking System:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global vehicle tracking system market, owing to commute restrictions and weak performce of key market players in 2020.

It hampered supply chain execution, regulatory policies, working capital management, and liquidity & solvency management. This, in turn, affected the market demand.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global vehicle tracking systems market based on type, vehicle type, application, technology, component, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3853

Based on type, the active segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 80% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2030, while passive segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3853

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global vehicle tracking systems market analyzed in the research include CalAmp, Cartrack Holdings Limited, Continental AG, Geotab Inc., Trackimo, Teltonika, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Tomtom, Inc., Verizon Communication Inc. and Xirgo Technologies, LLC.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3853





Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market by System (Hardware and Software), by Solution (Storage and Transportation), and End User (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Chemical, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2030.

Africa Vehicle Tracking System Market by Type (Active and Passive), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), Application (Mobile Tracking, Cellular Tracking, and Satellite Tracking), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Manufacturing, Aviation, Retail, Government, Mining, Farming, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Flight Tracking System Market by Type (ADS-B, ACARS and FANS), Application (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing) and End-User (Commercial and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Military Tracking and Fire Control Radars Market by Type (Airborne Tracking & Fire Control Radar, Airborne Tracking & Fire Control Radar, Naval Tracking & Fire Control Radar, and Space Tracking & Fire Control Radar), by Platform (Airborne Radar, Land Radar, Naval Based Radar, and Space Based Radar), by End User (Air Force, Army, and Navy), by Range (Very Short, Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range), by Component (Antenna, Digital Signal Processor, Display, Duplexer, Receiver, Stabilization System, and Transmitter), by Frequency Band (VHF/UHF Band, L Band, S Band, C Band, X Band, and Ku/Ka/K Band), by Dimension (2D, 3D, and 4D), by Application (Airborne Mapping, Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Air & Missile Defense, Ground Force Protection & Counter Battery, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection, and Navigation) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market by Component (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), Smart Meters, Home Energy Management (HEM) and Software) and Application (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive V2X Market by Communication (Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-cloud (V2C), and Vehicle-to-device (V2D)), Connectivity (Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC), and Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Communication) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

V2X Cybersecurity Market by Unit Type (On-Board Unit and Roadside Unit), Form (In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services), Communication Type (V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, and V2P), Security Type (PKI and Embedded), and Connectivity (Dedicated Short-Range Communication and Cellular-V2X): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com