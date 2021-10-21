Fujifilm Exhibits Full Endoscopic and Endosurgical Portfolio at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific 2021 Meeting

Lexington, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 21, 2021 - FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic and endosurgical technologies, today announced it will exhibit its full line of solutions for gastroenterologists at the annual convention of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) booth 1323 in Las Vegas October 22-27.

“The ACG conference each year gathers global leaders of the best methods and practices for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders,” said Taisuke Fujita, Vice President, Endoscopy, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re thrilled to present our portfolio of innovations to ACG members, supporting them as they deliver high quality, compassionate, and evidence-based care for their patients.”

G-EYE® 700 Series Colonoscopes

At the event, Fujifilm will showcase for the first time the G-EYE® 700 Series Colonoscopes, now commercialized for use in the U.S. This innovative technology was developed by Smart Medical Systems Ltd., and is distributed by Fujifilm.

G-EYE® 700 Series Colonoscopes are designed to assist with visualization, stabilization and control during routine examinations. In published clinical studies, G-EYE® has been shown to improve polyp detection when compared to standard colonoscopy.1 Launching the G-EYE® 700 Series line of Colonoscopes expands Fujifilm’s innovative colonoscope portfolio offering.

G-EYE® is offered as an extension to the in-market 700-series colonoscope family, with an integrated balloon at the bending section of the colonoscope that can be reprocessed and reused. The innovative design of the Fujifilm colonoscope is otherwise unchanged, and insertion can be performed as usual with the balloon deflated. On demand, the reusable balloon can be inflated to flatten the colonic walls, stabilize the scope in the center of the lumen, to help maintain the field of view during examination, and assist in visualization of the mucosal surface. Stabilization of the endoscope also allows for a more controlled withdrawal and can assist during therapy.

The first US installation of G-EYE® 700 series colonoscopes took place at NYU Langone Health in late 2020, where Dr. Seth Gross, Clinical Chief of the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, was one of the first physicians to embrace the technology. "By allowing us to visualize more of the mucosal surface during colonoscopy, the G-EYE® balloon technology may prove to be a valuable tool for all gastroenterologists,” said Dr. Gross.

El-740D/S dual-channel endoscope

Fujifilm will also feature its new El-740D/S dual-channel endoscope. The EI-740D/S is the first dual-channel endoscope cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in both upper and lower gastrointestinal applications, and thus broadens the capabilities of gastroenterologists across a wide range of therapeutic procedures.

The EI-740D/S provides exceptional imaging quality and features dual channel diameters of 3.7mm and 3.2mm, enabling use of a range of endotherapy devices. The control handle is modeled after Fujifilm's 700 series endoscopes which are designed to help enhance comfort without sacrificing control and to help reduce physician fatigue.

Enhanced Endoscopic Imaging

Fujifilm’s entire 700 Series portfolio - including G-EYE® and the El-740D/S dual-channel endoscope- is compatible with the company’s ELUXEO® Endoscopic Imaging System which utilizes unique 4-LED multi-light technology to achieve optimal results in illumination.

ELUXEO’s Linked Color Imaging (LCI®) mode is an image enhancement tool that increases contrast to improve detection of lesions and enable more accurate delineation. LCI has been clinically proven to enhance adenoma detection rate.2 Blue Light Imaging (BLI) allows for high contrast imaging of microvessels.

Hands-on learning opportunities

The Fujifilm booth will feature life-like simulator models so ACG attendees can gain hands-on experience using Fujifilm’s portfolio of endoscopic imaging solutions for EUS, suturing, advanced polyp detection and more.

Click here to learn more about Fujifilm’s latest tools and newest solutions for gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons.





1- Clinical Evidence: Shirin, H. et al. G-EYE® colonoscopy is superior to standard colonoscopy for increasing adenoma detection rate: an international randomized controlled trial (September 2018 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy 89(3) DOI: 10.1016/j.gie.2018.09.028) Halpern, Z. et al. Comparison of adenoma detection and miss rates between a novel balloon colonoscope and standard colonoscopy: a randomized tandem study (Endoscopy 2015; 47(03): 238-244 DOI: 10.1055/s-0034-1391437)

2- Akira Horiuchi, Ichitaro Horiuchi, Sa1993 LINKED COLOR IMAGING OR WHITE-LIGHT COLONOSCOPY FOR THE DETECTION OF FLAT COLORECTAL LESIONS: A RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Volume 91, Issue 6, Supplement, 2020, Page AB232, ISSN 0016-5107, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gie.2020.03.1768

