AutoBitco P2P Launches its Native Token - ABCO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, AutoBitco, a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) online crypto trading marketplace, officially launched its native token - ABCO, with a future opportunity to reward its customers. AutoBitco aims to keep the spirit of crypto at its essence by facilitating complete anonymity, limitless reach, and financial freedom.



In an extremely volatile crypto market, trading digital tokens become risky and quite expensive. The cryptocurrency market was valued at $1.03 billion by 2019 and is estimated to reach $1.40 billion in 2024. Despite the appealing benefits of the crypto and token market, crypto investors and traders face some significant risks. This is because 78% of crypto projects are identified as scams, totaling $1.3 billion in cumulative losses. Thus, there's a need for trustworthy and credible crypto platforms to reduce not only the risks but also transaction costs.

The Malaysian-based crypto company, AutoBitco, is focused on taking P2P trading to new heights -- lowering risks and transaction costs via a more stabilized and effective method of payment. While this project is fully designed to address the existing challenges encountered by traders during crypto transactions by offering a blockchain-based solution that is powered by escrow, have it in mind that it's also designed to encrypt messages for enhanced privacy and security. Although, its primary vision is to provide a crypto service platform that connects both retail and wholesale users/traders globally.

ABCO, the native token of AutoBitco p2p exchange, provides outstanding characteristics and advantages to its users, such as Escrow protected transactions and custom-developed encrypted messaging for a better trading experience. Backed by a trusted and functional platform, ABCO provides a seamless way for token holders to earn money and trade with lower fees and secure transactions. With the p2p marketplace, traders can purchase and sell unlimited USDT and Stablecoins at a reduced price and from a trusted community around the world.

The pioneer marketplace raised a total of $2M in its private funding round. This fund will be used for the success and growth of the project. The token, ABCO, is listed on Uniswap V2 -- one of the leading decentralized crypto trading platforms. The token dev team has a combined experience of over 30+ years in the fintech, remittance, and technology start-ups industry, and they have been in the Crypto sector for 7 years. They are on the move to secure strategic partnerships with other top industry players to promote innovation and achieve an outstanding customer experience and satisfaction.

The AutoBitco P2P exchange offers a user-friendly interface to help traders of all levels of expertise navigate the desktop and app platform to sign up, post, and chat with no hidden messages or complications. It offers people the opportunity of "owning" their own money. Traders in need of fast and unlimited supply can trade through Autobitco, which provides KYC optional with the safety of escrow protected transaction.

AutoBitco marketplace offers amazing features to its users. At AutoBitco's, users can get the best prices for any transaction size or limit across other available platforms. Plus a smart, fast, and dependable network. Participants can leverage the network to trade in minimum time with little or no effort. More so, traders can enjoy unlimited crypto transactions. As such, they do not need to worry about transaction size or number.

Currently, the ABCO token and the platform are two different projects with no connection other than the name, however, in the future, more innovative developments will be considered.

Tokenomics

ABCO token is allocated to areas like private sales, community supply, team and advisors, airdrops, partners, and marketing to ensure the growth and success of the crypto project.

100M -- Team and advisors

150M -- Community supply

20M -- Partners

20M -- Private sales

5M -- Airdrop

5M -- Marketing

About AutoBitco

AutoBitco is a Peer-to-Peer(P2P) online crypto trading marketplace that focuses on Stablecoins. Currently, the trading platform is offering bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) for transactions in the platform, with plans to include more stablecoins (like USDC & BUSD) in the near future. AutoBitco P2P is offering limitless trading volume, 350+ methods of settlement, Escrow protected services as well as a custom-developed end-to-end encrypted built-in messaging app to ensure safety and privacy.

