External Data Platform from Explorium Now Available on SAP® Store

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explorium today announced that its External Data Platform is now available on SAP ® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The platform automatically discovers thousands of relevant data signals and uses them to improve analytics and machine learning, helping data scientists, business analysts and sales and marketing teams optimize data-driven campaigns.



Explorium’s External Data Platform integrates with the SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions to help improve sales and marketing efforts for customers. The platform enables businesses to gain instant access to relevant external datasets such as business ratings/reviews, footfall traffic, point of interest data and geospatial data (zip code population, nearby competitors, nearby vacancies). Customers can quickly enrich their predictive models and deploy them in just a few keystrokes, with the assurance that all data is compliant with current regulations.

“With the Explorium platform, customers can increase revenue, streamline operations, reduce risk and automate external data integration into their modeling pipeline,” said Omer Har, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Explorium. “We’re constantly growing our universe of quality, relevant external data, and expanding our platform to serve as a single access point for all enterprise-level business intelligence and machine learning needs.”

Explorium works with global brands in the consumer goods, media and advertising, fintech, eCommerce and retail industries. Companies like GlassesUSA, BlueVine, OnDeck and Behalf use Explorium to enhance AI models for use cases including lead scoring, identifying default risk and fraud, and upleveling analytics such as demand forecasting and customer lifetime value.

The news comes on the back of the launch of Explorium Starters , a capability that instantly generates a targeted dataset that can be used to kick off machine learning, analytics projects, or sales and marketing campaigns. In addition to Explorium Starters, customers gain access to the company’s ML Engine for automated external data discovery and feature engineering and Signal Studio , a product that enables data and business analyst teams to find and integrate the most relevant external data signals to their analytics pipelines.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Explorium is now an SAP partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program, after participating in SAP.iO Foundry Tel Aviv’s consumer engagement cohort. As an SAP partner, Explorium is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

Explorium provides the first External Data Platform to improve Analytics and Machine Learning. Explorium enables organizations to automatically discover and use thousands of relevant data signals to improve predictions and ML model performance. Explorium External Data Platform empowers data scientists and analysts to acquire and integrate third-party data efficiently, cost-effectively and in compliance with regulations. With faster, better insights from their models, organizations across fintech, insurance, consumer goods, retail and e-commerce can increase revenue, streamline operations and reduce risks. Learn more at www.explorium.ai.

SAP.iO delivers new partnerships and products for SAP by accelerating and scaling startup innovation as well as incubating employee ventures. SAP.iO brings together innovators from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how businesses run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 300+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. For more information, visit http://sap.io/.

