North Texas Food Bank Holds Out Run Hunger Virtual 5K Presented by Reliant

Dallas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCT 21, 2021 (Dallas) – The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced today the second annual Out Run Hunger Virtual 5K designed to raise funds to provide nutritious meals to North Texans and raise awareness for the issue of food insecurity. Presented by Reliant, the virtual run will take place the week of October 28 - November 7.

“Out Run Hunger is a fun and easy way to make a difference in the lives of the more than 800,000 residents in North Texas who are facing hunger due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer of the North Texas Food Bank. “The funds raised through the event will help the NTFB expand programs that provide food directly to seniors, families and children.”

Currently, 300,000 children in North Texas – approximately one out of every five – are food insecure. North Texas has the fifth-highest level of food-insecure children in the nation, according to Feeding America.

“At Reliant, we were excited to have the opportunity to support the second Annual Out Run Hunger Virtual 5K because it reminds us that giving can be simple yet meaningful,” said Andrea Russell, vice president, Reliant. “We hope you will join us as we help raise critical funds for the North Texas Food Bank and help them provide nourishment to our communities.”

The nontraditional inaugural 5K run launched last year as a virtual event due to continuing safety precautions with the pandemic. Over 350 people participated in 2020 and raised more than $23,000, providing more than 69,000 meals to hungry North Texans.

“We are keeping our run a virtual event to avoid crowds and mitigate risk for the spread of COVID-19, but we know that the community and the camaraderie with fellow participants is a significant part of the race experience,” said Yaeger. “We are encouraging individuals, families and small groups to get involved and make this a special and social experience to raise funds. For every $1 donated, the North Texas Food Bank can provide three nutritious meals.”

Volunteers that sign up for the Out Run Hunger Virtual Run will receive access to the RaceJoy app, which can be used to map and track running/walking time and hear messages about the Food Bank’s mission of providing hunger relief to our struggling neighbors, especially during this time of increased need. Adult registration is $45 and child registration is $25. Group and team pricing my apply.

To learn more about the Virtual 5K and to sign up, visit: Out Run Hunger Virtual Run, Presented by Reliant (runsignup.com).

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 28 percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more Food for Today and Hope for Tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.