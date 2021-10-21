QuestionPro Teams up with NISA Soccer as Official Research and Insights Partner

League & teams will use QuestionPro CX to further understand & deepen fan relationships





AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services, is now the official survey and research partner of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), as well as its go-to solution for fan polls running on their channels throughout the League's current fall season.

NISA, established in 2017, is a U.S. professional men's soccer league association and recently introduced NISA Nation, a league that provides amateur independent clubs a groundbreaking path to professional status, ensuring the stability and sustainability of a truly open system.

This season, NISA and QuestionPro will enable online voting for the Man of the Match for fans in the stadium as well as those watching online or the broadcast on beIN SPORTS XTRA. Traditionally, the Man of the Match is selected by the broadcast team, and in some cases from in-stadium votes. With NISA’s new online voting capability via QuestionPro, fans around the world will be able to cast their votes, giving players of both teams an equal opportunity for recognition.

“The customer experience is one of the most, if not the most, important criteria in building brand loyalty,” said Ken Peterson, president of Customer Experience at QuestionPro. “This partnership will offer NISA the opportunity to better understand the fans and drive engagement and loyalty at both the league and team levels to benefit the league, the teams, the fans and their sponsors.”

NISA Commissioner John Prutch welcomed the new partnership with QuestionPro which will provide survey and insight analysis for the fast-growing pro soccer league and its member clubs throughout the U.S.

“We are thrilled to partner with QuestionPro as our official research and analysis partner,” said Commissioner Prutch. “We will be working closely with QuestionPro to better understand our rapidly-growing fan base. Ours is a league rooted in the community engagement of the clubs. We're very interested to hear what supporters and partners think about our league, and we’ll be using the findings to help further improve and grow our League, clubs, players and staff at all NISA levels.”

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2005, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research, and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

About NISA

The National Independent Soccer Association was founded in 2017 with a mission to bring professional soccer to every city in the United States. A pro league member of U.S. Soccer, NISA focuses on a model based on meritocracy, independent clubs controlling their own league, clubs owning their intellectual property, all without the barrier of territorial rights. A member of the U.S. Soccer Federation, NISA also runs the mid-summer Independent Cup, open to independent professional and amateur clubs alike. For more information about NISA visit NISASoccer.com or contact at info@nisasoccer.com. Follow NISA on Twitter @NISALeague and on Instagram @nisasoccer.

