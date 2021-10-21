Outpatient Mental Health Treatment Center Opening October 25 in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra at Southlake, a new outpatient treatment center for adults who are suffering from mental health disorders, is set to begin serving patients October 25.

The new center, which is located at 640 W. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, Texas, will celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony October 25 at 4:15 p.m. Area treatment professionals and all other members of the public are invited to attend this event. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility, learn about Sierra at Southlake’s programming and meet the center’s clinical and medical teams. Hors d’oeuvres and other light refreshments will be served.

Sierra at Southlake is affiliated with Sierra Tucson, a nationally renowned treatment center in Tucson, Arizona.

“With the opening of Sierra at Southlake, individuals and families throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area will have access to the world-class services that are the hallmark of the Sierra Tucson experience,” said Monica Clayborn, director of outpatient services at Sierra Tucson. “Meeting your daily responsibilities and receiving premier outpatient treatment can occur in unison — and there is no place that demonstrates this better than Sierra at Southlake.”

Sierra at Southlake will serve adults age 18 and older of all genders who have been struggling with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and other mental health concerns.

Treatment options at Sierra at Southlake will include a partial hospitalization program (PHP) and an intensive outpatient program (IOP):

At the PHP level, adults will participate in five hours of daily treatment, five days per week.

At the IOP level, participants will attend three-hour treatment sessions, four days per week.

Depending on their needs, progress and goals, adults may receive care at one or both of these levels.

About Sierra at Southlake

