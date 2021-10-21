Pabst Brewing Company Chooses MicroStar to Lead Keg Supply Chain Transformation

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pabst Brewing Company has chosen MicroStar Logistics as its long-term keg supply chain partner, meeting the draft beer needs of their iconic brands as well as future innovations.



“Our business is large, complex, and growing, which means our keg supply chain needs to be efficient, flexible, and sustainable. MicroStar fires on all of these cylinders,” said Bill Williamson, Pabst’s Chief Supply Chain Officer.

“Pabst’s portfolio includes iconic brands with deep ties to America’s heritage, such as its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon and others such as Lone Star, Rainier, National Bohemian, Old Style, Stag, Stroh’s, and Old Milwaukee,” said Michael Hranicka, MicroStar’s President and CEO. “We are excited about the future of these timeless brands and are proud to play a role in supporting their growth.”

“We’ve built our global operations for moments like this,” added Glen Opp, MicroStar’s COO and President of its Kegstar Division. “We are thrilled to bring our 25 years of expertise and investments in people, technology, quality, and sustainability to help support Pabst through their supply chain transformation and for years to come.

Through this conversion, Pabst Brewing Company will now benefit from MicroStar’s industry-leading quality programs and dense network of kegs which deliver dramatic sustainability benefits compared to the traditional owned-keg model.

About MicroStar

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world’s leading provider of outsourced kegs and sets the global benchmark in keg repair and maintenance. Now with its new Kegstar Division (servicing markets outside of the US providing a global growth platform), MicroStar’s network has grown to nearly 6 million high-quality kegs allowing brewers, importers and distributors to benefit from the most dense and efficient independent keg operation in the world. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com

Media:

Dan Vorlage, Vice President of Global Marketing, 800-245-2200, info@microstarkegs.com



