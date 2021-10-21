Mpowered Health Announces Partnership with eHealth to Help Consumers Select and Enroll in Medicare and Individual & Family Health Insurance Plans

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mpowered Health, a consumer health empowerment company, today announced a partnership with eHealth, Inc. (www.ehealth.com), a leading online health insurance marketplace.

Through its partnership with eHealth, Mpowered Health's consumers who include seniors, uninsured and underinsured families, can now review, compare, and enroll in a broad selection of plans, with access to tools that will help them find plans covering their preferred doctors and personal prescription drug needs at the lowest price.

"Our vision is to provide consumers the convenience, choice, transparency and access they need to make better healthcare decisions for themselves and their families," says Nandini Devi, Founder & CEO, Mpowered Health. "Providing a convenient, personalized coverage purchasing experience is aligned with this vision. We are pleased to partner with eHealth in bringing this convenience to our consumers."

"Mpowered Health's commitment to promoting market transparency and empowering consumers makes it a natural partner for eHealth," said John Connor, eHealth's Vice President and General Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "At eHealth, we're dedicated to serving the needs of all health insurance consumers, from individuals and families to Medicare beneficiaries, by helping them find the very best coverage for their personal needs and budget. We're excited to work with Mpowered Health toward that goal."

Prior to founding Mpowered Health, Nandini co-founded ZeOmega and helped scale it into one of the largest population health management solutions companies in the industry.

Nandini founded Mpowered Health in February 2019 as a bold move intended to give consumers a voice, the transparency, the choice, the access and the convenience they need to manage their own and their family's healthcare from birth to end-of-life.

About Mpowered Health

Mpowered Health is a consumer-driven healthcare technology company committed to creating a better healthcare experience for consumers and enterprises. The California-based company empowers consumers to take charge of their healthcare by providing mobile-led solutions that improve transparency, choice, access and convenience.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, eHealth has connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. eHealth's proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

For more information, visit us at www.mpoweredhealth.com,

https://www.ehealthinsurance.com/

Media Contact

press@mpoweredhealth.com

Related Images











Image 1: Mpowered Health partners with eHealth





Mpowered Health partners with eHealth









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment