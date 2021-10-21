U.S. Army Specifies DIFI Consortium Standard for EDIM Modem Interoperability

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army’s recently published Request For Information (RFI) regarding the PdM WESS for Enterprise Digital IF Multi-Carrier (EDIM) Modem Spec has specified the Digital IF Interoperability’s (DIFI) standard as a requirement. Compliance with the DIFI standard is intended to ensure interoperability with an existing base of commercial equipment and with subsequent emerging SATCOM Digital IF infrastructure equipment. The Army plans to install the EDIM Modem in DOD Joint SATCOM Gateways that access Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS).



“It is extremely gratifying to see industry acceptance of the DIFI interoperability standard coming just weeks after the standard’s initial publication, especially by such an important organization as the U.S. Army,” commented Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI and SVP of Advanced Technology at Kratos. “The Army will benefit from increased flexibility and a more resilient ground segment.”

The IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard is an industry effort to advance the digital transformation of space systems by encouraging interoperability and vendor neutrality. Version 1.0 of the standard is available today from the DIFI website.

The DIFI Consortium invites all interested companies and organizations to join and contribute to its efforts. Membership and other information is available at the Consortium’s website: https://www.dificonsortium.org.

About the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org .

