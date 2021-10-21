Healthy Life Choice Equals Healthy Business Future For Spindle, Stairs and Railings

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spindle, Stairs and Railings is pleased to congratulate its President, Kevin Halliday on his Gold Medal placement in the Master’s Men’s Bodybuilding category, at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation (WNBF) competition in Kelowna, BC last weekend.

Leo King, President of the WNBF Canada said “The last 2 years have been challenging for these athletes, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Training facilities have been closed and opportunities to showcase their hard work and abilities have not been available. The Kelowna show is the first of the season and we are very much looking forward to these athletes having the opportunity to compete.”

The WNBF has membership in 38 countries worldwide. It provides a level playing field for Drug Free Natural Athletes to compete.

Halliday says, "This has been a great way to focus on Health and Well Being during the Pandemic. It has been more important than ever to be focused on personal and business well-being- Mentally and Physically. The WNBF program has given me the opportunity to do this." Halliday will be competing again, this Saturday October 23rd in Calgary at the WNBF Pro/AM Intercontinental Pro Qualifier.

