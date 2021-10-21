CarbonBuilt Names Conor Cooper as Head of Business Development

Concrete Industry Veteran to Lead Commercialization Effort

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonBuilt today announced that Conor Cooper, a veteran of the concrete products industry, has joined the company as Head of Business Development. He will be responsible for driving commercial adoption of CarbonBuilt’s technology, enabling concrete product manufacturers to improve margins through the production of low-carbon concrete.

“Conor’s experience is a perfect fit as we move from demonstration to commercialization in the concrete masonry market,” said Rahul Shendure, CEO of CarbonBuilt. “His broad network and understanding of market dynamics will accelerate our path to scale.”

CarbonBuilt’s Reversa™ platform includes innovations to concrete’s mixture design and its curing process. Reversa formulations replace most or all of the Portland cement used in concrete products with widely-available materials, reducing raw materials cost and embodied carbon simultaneously. During the curing process, CO 2 taken directly from industrial sources, biomass or emerging direct air capture solutions is permanently sequestered through its transformation into calcium carbonate. Together, these changes result in a 10 to 30 percent reduction in raw material costs and a 60 to 90 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, all while producing products that meet existing specifications.

Prior to joining CarbonBuilt, Cooper spent a decade at Oldcastle APG with responsibility for business operations spanning masonry, hardscape and packaged drymix product groups. Most recently he held the position of President for Oldcastle APG - Anchor, which includes 18 facilities and 500 employees across the Northeast US. For the past five years, Cooper has served continuously as a Board Director at the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute and participated on its Executive Committee as Treasurer/Secretary. He is also a past contributor at the New England Concrete Manufacturers Association.

In addition to his career at Oldcastle, Cooper worked for Boston Sand and Gravel as General Manager of Outdoor World, a mulch manufacturing and landscape products distribution business. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Colby College.

About CarbonBuilt

CarbonBuilt’s Reversa™ process, winner of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, directly embeds CO 2 from industrial and direct air capture sources into proprietary low-cost and low-carbon concrete formulations. This reduces overall CO 2 emissions by more than 60 percent while delivering products that meet existing industry specifications and yield significantly greater margins for concrete producers. More information is available at www.carbonbuilt.com.

