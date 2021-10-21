OliX Pharmaceuticals to Conduct One-on-One Meetings at BIO-Europe Digital 2021 Conference

SUWON, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s management will hold one-on-one partnering meetings at BIO-Europe Digital 2021, being held virtually October 25-28, 2021.



Sun Woo Hong, Ph.D., head of R&D at OliX Pharmaceuticals, and June Hyun Park, Ph.D., principal scientist at OliX Pharmaceuticals, will be available to discuss platform-based early discovery collaborations as well as global licensing options for the Company’s pipeline programs for OLX703A for hepatitis B virus (HBV), OLX104C for androgenic alopecia (hair loss) and OLX702A for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology. Utilizing this proprietary asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target diseases locally, such as hypertrophic scarring, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

