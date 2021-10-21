Killer Podcasts: True Crime From Evergreen Podcasts

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histories, paranormal and true crime—Evergreen Podcasts has launched a curated collection of killer podcasts just in time for Halloween or any time for listeners who love a thrill.

The new KillerPodcasts.com catalog features ParaTruth, The Mad Scientist Podcast, Crime Capsule and Who Killed…? and many more. These shows range from the macabre to truly bizarre, but will keep the listener wanting more.

"The fascinating storytelling, detailed reporting and range of subjects will give listeners a new angle on believe-it-or-not accounts. With a channel like Killer Podcasts available, there's a deep and wide variety of content to enjoy," says David Allen Moss, Evergreen CCO.

Here's a sneak peek of what's breaking bad with the KillerPodcasts.com debut.

Crime Capsule

Explore mysterious, strange and shivering crimes of the past. Host/writer Benjamin Morris's in-depth reporting with exclusive interviews and engaging storytelling is now part of Evergreen Podcasts' true crime lineup.

True Crime Psychology

Get a deep dive into the pathology behind some of the most horrendous crimes and minds. Tune into this scientifically informed podcast with host Dr. Todd Grande , who's a counselor and content creator specializing in personality disorders and psychopathology.

The Mad Scientist Podcast

Weird claims—and not to mention, science, philosophy and paranormal history—are the basis of The Mad Scientist Podcast, a new Evergreen Podcasts partner. Hosts Christopher Cogswell and Marie Mayhew get serious, funny and deep when they deliver well-researched content (including roundtables).

ParaTruth

New Evergreen Podcast partners Justin Cancilliere v and Erik Scerbak introduce ParaTruth, where they discuss the paranormal, defining it through in-depth historical research so they can shed light on unknown mysteries.

Who Killed…?

People with missing or murdered loved ones deserve to know the truth. On Who Killed...?, a new partner of Evergreen Podcasts, host Bill Huffman, strives to shine a light on cases that may have been forgotten over time and provide a voice for the voiceless.

The Mahe Mysteries

Patrick Muirhead is a former BBC World Service and Radio 4 announcer, and he lives in Mahé Island in the Seychelles. It seems purely tropical, but he reports on the real-life island reality: the discovery of three human skulls—a mystery in the Indian Ocean. Brought to you by Podcast Radio .

Behind the Yellow Tape

How are violent crime investigations conducted? Behind the Yellow Tape explains. Retired Captain Jose "Pepi" Granado addresses procedures, best practices and what goes down to protect communities. Brought to you by Podcast Radio .

Escape Room

After being invited to attend and try out the pre-opening of an elaborate new Generation X-themed escape room experience, George, Mo, Jon, & Rachel find themselves involved in something much more sinister than anyone could have imagined. Will they make it out in time -- or at all? GenXGrownUp presents, "Escape Room." Season 2 coming soon!

Circles

Something is coming. If you want to survive, you must remember this: Stay safe. Stay inside your circle. The acclaimed UK indie podcast that became the international audio horror mini-series event of 2020 is here. Created by Brendon Connelly, co-written by James Field and James MacDonald, directed/produced by Jack Bowman in association with AudioMarvels®.



About Evergreen

Evergreen's goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Our channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen's capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts.

Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals.

Together, we're growing an engaged community.

