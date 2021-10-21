Tromzo Raises $3.1M From Innovation Endeavors and Over 25 Leading CISOs to Eliminate the Friction Between Developers and Security Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tromzo , a developer-first application security management platform that helps AppSec teams find and fix their most critical vulnerabilities, today announced $3.1 million in seed funding. The round was led by Innovation Endeavors and more than 25 leading CISOs including Caleb Sima (Robinhood), Adam Glick (SimpliSafe), Steve Pugh (ICE/NYSE) who participated through Silicon Valley CISO Investments. Tromzo's mission is to help eliminate the friction between developers and security.

"Modern application security teams are overwhelmed and frustrated," said Harshil Parikh, co-founder and CEO of Tromzo. "They are spending all their time trying to convince developers and chasing them to fix security issues. This makes scaling their application security program practically impossible and they constantly feel they are being left behind."

Developers are overwhelmed and frustrated, too. Driven by the mainstream adoption of DevOps practices and cloud platforms, they are expected to release software more frequently and faster than ever before. As they work to meet these rising expectations, the vulnerabilities security asks them to fix often end up being ignored. This causes friction between developers and security and leaves applications vulnerable to security breaches.

"Tromzo enables my team to partner with the dev team at scale to reduce our overall risk," said early Tromzo customer and investor Ralph Pyne, Head of Security at NextRoll. "Both teams benefit with my security engineers freed up to focus on higher-value tasks and the dev team given rapid intelligence on prioritized vulnerabilities."

Inspiration for the platform came from the two founders' personal experience. While leading security at Medallia, co-founder Harshil Parikh struggled with application security scaling challenges and eventually built an internal solution . Co-founder Harshit Chitalia worked at Juniper Networks, where he led an engineering team and experienced these challenges firsthand from the engineering perspective.

Commenting on the founding team, Harpinder Singh, partner at Innovation Endeavors, said, "Harshil and Harshit represent the perfect founding team to start a company like this given not only their direct personal experience building solutions in this space but also due to having direct empathy for both the engineering persona as well as the security persona. In the future, we believe Tromzo will become the foundation of any modern application security program."

Tromzo's Developer-First Application Security Management provides AppSec teams complete end-to-end visibility, reduces noise, eliminates manual work, and drives security ownership.

How Tromzo's Developer-First Application Security Management Platform Works:

Step 1: Connect Data Sources

Gain complete visibility within minutes by connecting one or more AppSec tools, DevOps systems and Cloud Platforms using APIs.

Step 2: Prioritize With Context

Identify what is relevant or leverage out-of-the-box rules to create actionable security alerts across CI / CD workflows.

Step 3: Automate Remediation Campaigns

Developers get automatically alerted about the few actionable alerts in the tools they use so they have full context of why an issue needs to be fixed and how.

Step 4: Measure and Improve AppSec Programs

Measure and communicate security posture with development teams and executives.

To request a demo of the Tromzo platform, visit www.Tromzo.com .

About Tromzo:

Tromzo is a Developer-First Application Security Management Platform that eliminates friction between developers and security so organizations can scale their application security programs. The company is backed by Innovation Endeavors, Operator Partners, Silicon Valley CISO Investments, and more than 25 leading CISOs and executives. For more information, visit www.Tromzo.com

About Innovation Endeavors:

Innovation Endeavors is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in visionary founders, transformational technologies and emergent ecosystems. The firm's central investment thesis, the Super Evolution, combines data, leading-edge computation, and advanced engineering to transform industries, from agriculture and logistics to life sciences, transportation and more. Its investments include Eikon Therapeutics, Fabric, Freenome, Planet, Plenty, Replica, SoFi, Uber, Zymergen, and more. For more information, visit www.InnovationEndeavors.com.

About Silicon Valley CISO Investments:

Silicon Valley CISO Investments ("SVCI") is a group of Chief Information Security Officers ("CISO") that operate as an angel investor syndicate. Founded in late 2019 and with three investments to date, SVCI is already successfully pursuing its mission of fueling the next generation of cybersecurity innovation. The group identifies promising startups, invests in them and leverages its members' unmatched industry expertise to help the companies thrive. The group was co-founded by Oren Yunger, investor with GGV Capital, and former CISO along with Al Ghous from ServiceMax, Clint Maples from Robert Half, David Tsao from Marqeta, Harshil Parikh from Medallia, Joel Fulton from Splunk, Jonathan Jaffe from People.ai, Ody Lupescu from Ethos Life, and Ralph Pyne from NextRoll. Learn more at https://svci.io.

