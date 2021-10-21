Carahsoft and Icertis Partner to Bring Contract Lifecycle Management Solutions to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va. and BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership with Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as an Icertis Master Government Aggregator®, making the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.

“Icertis chose to partner with industry leader Carahsoft to help expand our footprint in key Public Sector markets and optimize the contracting experience for our government customers,” said Mike Cook, General Manager, Icertis Public Sector. “Carahsoft’s extensive experience and commitment to helping government agencies will allow us to better serve our Public Sector customers by providing improved access to Icertis’ industry-leading contract intelligence platform.”

In addition to the core ICI platform available for all Public Sector organizations, Icertis offers the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Federal, the next-gen leading contract intelligence platform built to enable government agencies to accelerate IT modernization, deliver more value for taxpayers, and transform the acquisition process. With the AI-powered ICI for Fed platform, contract officers and acquisition professionals can shift their focus from tactical contract management activities to strategic, compliant, and outcome-based procurement that better serves their agency’s mission. The solution provides a single source of truth for all contracting needs by eliminating data redundancies, increasing cost savings, and delivering more value through a frictionless acquisition process.

Icertis was named a Leader in both the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management and The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2021. The company is a Microsoft Strategic Alliance Partner and was named 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year for AI and a finalist in the Global ISV category for the fourth consecutive year. Icertis remains the only CLM provider named to the Forbes AI 50 and Cloud 100 lists.

“We are pleased to offer acquisition and contract professionals a solution tailored to optimizing contract management in Government,” said Thomas Mason, Sales Manager supporting Icertis at Carahsoft. “Icertis’ comprehensive approach to contract management challenges facing public sector makes them a unique and valuable partner as Carahsoft and our reseller partners work to support our government customers’ procurement transformation and IT modernization goals. We look forward to working with Icertis and our reseller partners to expand ICI’s reach across the Public Sector.”

Icertis software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 889-9713 or Icertis@carahsoft.com.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with CLM. The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world’s most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 93+ countries.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

