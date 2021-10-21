Mindera Health™ announces first patient enrolled in the MATCH Study: a clinical utility evaluation of the impact of Mind.Px™ on response rates of psoriasis patients who are prescribed biologics

San Diego, CA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, developers of the ground-breaking Dermal Intelligence™ platform that is the first realization of personalized medicine in psoriasis, announced the enrollment of the first patient in the MATCH Study. MATCH is a 16-week randomized clinical utility evaluation of the pre-treatment impact of Mind.Px on biologic drug response rates in patients suffering from psoriasis. The 200 patient study will include approximately 20 sites throughout the US.

According to a recent publication reporting data from the largest independent psoriasis registry (CorEvitas),1 real-world patient response rates to hyper-expensive biologics were observed to be approximately 52%. These low response rates often lead to switching of therapies and massive wasted healthcare spending. With Mind.Px, physicians now have a predictive test to improve management of psoriasis patients and can prescribe biologic drugs with more confidence that a patient will achieve a desired outcome. Mind.Px produces a result with >90% positive predictive value (PPV), meaning that when Mind.Px predicts a patient will respond to a specific drug class, they do respond >90% of the time.

“Accessing and using an individual psoriasis patient’s baseline genetic biomarkers to prospectively predict that patient’s response to specific drugs and drug classes has been needed for many years”, says James Wang, MD, MBA, FAAD, Founder Metropolis Dermatology. “Being the dermatologist that enrolled the first patient into this important MATCH Study is exciting and we look forward to reporting the results in the near future.”

About Mind.Px

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health. The Mindera Health platform uses a dermal biomarker patch that takes only minutes to extract vast transcriptomic information. Subsequent Next-Generation Sequencing of the extracted RNA allows Mindera Health scientists to take a genetic and transcriptomic snapshot of the skin. This rich patient-specific data set is then analyzed by machine learning algorithms to predict the appropriate biologic drug for an individual patient prior to therapeutic selection and treatment.

The ability to collect patient molecular data at scale results in a powerful platform that unlocks cost savings for healthcare systems, particularly when applied to the prediction of response to hyper-expensive treatments. Biomarkers captured using the Mindera platform may include DNA, RNA, protein, and small molecules.

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Machine Learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera is a CLIA and CAP certified Laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

1 Enos CW, et al. Psoriasis Severity, Comorbidities, and Treatment Response Differ among Geographic Regions in the United States. JID Innovations 2021; 1:100025.

