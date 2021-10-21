Gaia Platform participates in the Indy Autonomous Challenge

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia Platform is participating in the inaugural running of the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC). On Oct 23, 2021, nine university teams will compete for $1.5 million in prizes in the world's first autonomous Indy race event at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gaia Platform is the primary sponsor of the University of Hawaii racecar and only one of nine cars to qualify for the race out of an initial field of 50 teams. Gaia is providing the crucial race decision engine software, vital for real-time autonomous racing strategy, tactics, and decision making on the car.

As part of the weekend of events, Gaia Platform is participating in the ADLink showcase garage, located on Gasoline Alley. We will be displaying and demonstrating Gaia's core technology to high school STEM students attending from around the state of Indiana. The IAC event is sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corp (IEDC) and is open to the public.

After the showcase, attendees can watch as U. Hawaii's car uses the Gaia Platform to combine car perception data into a complete picture of the racecar's state and determine the best tactical maneuver. Gaia Platform helped U Hawaii with the development effort to address the complexity and many integration points that arise when rapidly iterating on system-critical projects.

GAIA Platform is based in Bellevue, WA, and provides a programming environment for industrial teams who will deliver the next generation of apps at the edge. Automation, autonomy, and Industrial IoT solutions are complex, but Gaia makes them easier to build with its low-code approach. For more information, see www.gaiaplatform.io .

Media Contact

Don Glover

don@gaiaiplatform.io

