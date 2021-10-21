Chromatography Consumables Market Worth $3.64 Billion by 2027- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Chromatography Consumables Market by Product (Pre-packed Columns [Analytical, Preparative], Vials, Tubing), Technology (HPLC, GC, UPLC), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals, F&B, Oil & Gas, Environmental Agencies) and Geography - Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the chromatography consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $3.64 billion by 2027.

Chromatography can be used as an analytical tool, feeding its output into a detector that reads the contents of the mixture. It can also be used as a purification tool, separating the mixture's components for use in other experiments or procedures. It is often the only means of separating components from complex mixtures. The different components of the mixture travel through the stationary phase at different speeds, causing them to separate from one another. The nature of the specific mobile and stationary phases determines which substances travel more quickly or slowly and is how they are separated.

Chromatography consumables include chromatography columns, syringe filters, vials, well plates, and chromatography fittings & tubing, which enable separation, identification, and purification of components in a mixture.

Continuous advancements in the methodologies and technology have established chromatography as a standard laboratory technique across sectors, allowing it to remain relevant and useful in meeting the analytical demands across various scientific scenarios. Since the development of UHPLC, chromatography methods have seen further advancements due to pressure from the pharmaceutical industry.

In recent years, there has been an increase in research related to protein biopharmaceuticals, such as monoclonal antibodies. These novel classes of biomolecules have specific analytical needs, which have forced the evolution of chromatography methods to meet these needs. Recently, several innovative chromatographic columns have emerged in the market, primarily for pharmaceutical applications, such as the analysis of protein biopharmaceuticals and chiral drugs and detecting genotoxic impurities, driving the adoption of chromatography in the pharmaceutical industry.

Some innovative HPLC column advancements impacting pharmaceutical analysis are sub-2 μm particles, core-shell particles, hybrid particles, novel bonding chemistries, Hydrophilic Interaction Chromatography (HILIC), and immobilized polysaccharide chiral stationary phases. Apart from pharma research, researchers are also working in metabolomics as it offers a way to measure cell response to internal or external stimuli, allowing them to grow their knowledge of human biology at the cellular level.

Impact of COVID-19 on Chromatography Consumables Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected the healthcare industry diversely. This pandemic had partly affected the demand for chromatography techniques to understand the virus and develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools, increasing reliance on chromatography consumables.

Apart from this, the need for quality assurance and sanitizer testing increased the want to curb counterfeiting. Shimadzu introduced ready-to-use simple methodologies for FTIR IRSpiritTM and GC Nexis-2030 for determining ethanol and isopropyl alcohol (IPA) content in hand sanitizers. Thus, the growing demand for gas chromatography in determining ethanol and IPA content in hand sanitizers is expected to accelerate the demand for chromatography consumables.

However, the global spread of COVID-19 also adversely impacted operations, sales, and delivery & supply chains. Many countries implemented national lockdowns, shelter-in-place, curfews, travel restrictions, and isolation measures delaying instrument installations and affecting supply chains, negatively impacting on-site customer service.

The global chromatography consumables market is segmented on the basis of product (pre-packed columns [analytical, preparative], vials, tubing), technology (HPLC, GC, and UPLC), end user (pharma & biotech companies, hospitals, F&B companies, oil & gas industry, and environmental agencies), and geography [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa].

Based on product, in 2020, the columns segment accounted for the largest share of the overall chromatography consmables market. The key factors driving its adoption are technological advancements in column technology and wide chromatography applications in end-use industries like pharma, food and beverages, and environmental sciences.

Developments in chromatography column technology enable high-speed, efficient, and inert drug development from discovery to drug manufacturing and quality control. Chromatography columns are used in pharmaceutical and petroleum industries, environmental sciences, and toxicology to test for impurities or toxins. In clinical forensic settings, the chromatography column is often used to test blood alcohol levels. The columns segment is further bifurcated into pre-packed and empty columns. The pre-packed columns segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the liquid chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for liquid chromatography consumables in the food industry is one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment. For instance, in the food industry, liquid chromatography with ultraviolet detection (LC-UV), liquid chromatography with mass spectroscopy (LC-MS), and liquid chromatography with high-resolution mass spectroscopy (LCHRMS) are studied to address issues regarding food safety and authenticity. Thus, the adoption of liquid chromatography consumables is further expected to grow.

Based on end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations are likely to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for innovative products, rising geriatric population, growing incidence and prevalence of various chronic diseases, rising unmet medical needs in the area of chronic & rare diseases across the globe, and increasing demand for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical products from emerging countries are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global chromatography consumables market. The increasing importance of wastewater treatment, high R&D expenditure by pharma and biopharma companies, and implementation of policies to reduce air pollution are the key factors supporting the highest adoption in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the overall chromatography consumables market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc.(U.S.), Waters Corporation(U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Chromatography Consumables Market, by Type

Columns Pre-packed Columns Analytical Columns Preparative Columns Empty Columns

Vials and Well Plates Vials Well Plates

Fittings & Tubing Tubing Tubing Ferrules & Nuts Valves & Gauges Liners & Seals

Syringe Filters

Others

(Note: Other products sample loops, fused silica adapters, methanizers, membranes, and disposable gas cylinders)

Chromatography Consumables Market, by Technology

Liquid Chromatography HPLC UPLC Low-pressure Liquid Chromatography Flash Chromatography Others

Gas Chromatography

Others

(Note: Other technologies include thin-layer chromatography and gel permeation chromatography; Other liquid technologies include partition chromatography and affinity chromatography)

Chromatography Consumables Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Oil & Gas Industry

Hospital & Clinics

Food & Beverage Industry

Environmental Agencies

Others

(Note: Other end-users include forensic laboratories and organizations in the cosmetics and fragrance industries)

Chromatography Consumables Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

