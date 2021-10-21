Financial Cents Management Software Gives Accountants & CPAs Confidence to Hit Their Deadlines in the Upcoming 2022 Tax Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an easy-to-use interface and full range of features, the updated management software helps accountants and CPAs streamline their work. Features include fully automated client data collection, integrated time tracking, and upcoming email integrations.

Financial Cents' goal is to provide every accounting firm with efficient management software that makes it easy to track client work and consistently hit client work deadlines.

"We recently surveyed a large number of accountants and CPAs, and the #1 thing that keeps them up at night is knowing if all the work has been completed on time," said Shahram Zarshenas, CEO at Financial Cents.

To see if Financial Cents is right for your accounting or CPA firm, they offer the following:

A risk-free 14-day trial that includes all software features and requires no credit card. Plans starting as low as $23 per user per month.

"No accountant wants to end the 2021 fiscal year or enter the 2022 tax season worried about client work falling through the cracks," Zarshenas said. "Our software provides every accounting firm with a high-level view of tasks, multiple levels of automation, instant insights into firm profitability and efficiency, and the ability to deliver consistent and exceptional client work."

With several new features coming this Fall, including advanced email integrations, Zarshenas believes no firm needs to enter the 2022 tax season under stress.

"Our software makes it easy to know that your team is hitting your accounting deadlines with quality work - no more lost sleep over that!" he said.

To learn more about the software, visit https://financial-cents.com/ or email shahram@financial-cents.com.

About Financial Cents:

Financial Cents offers accounting and CPA firm management software to firms across North America and Canada. Used by thousands of accountants, the Financial Cents team works closely with their users to consistently improve the platform. Their goal is to provide every firm with efficient management software that makes tracking client work and hitting project deadlines easy. Visit https://financial-cents.com/ to learn more and request a risk-free 14-day trial.

