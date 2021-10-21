Horizon Yachts Standardizes on Matterport to Digitize their Luxury Vessels Across the World

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, has been adopted by Horizon Yachts, the fifth largest custom yacht builder in the world, to market and sell their luxury vessels faster and deliver a superior customer experience. With Matterport, the company creates photorealistic, immersive digital twins of all yachts that are launched to use in their digital marketing and share directly with clients when they cannot get onboard in person or visit the shipyard in Taiwan. Over the past 18 months on growing demand, the builder has sold select high-end yachts sight unseen with Matterport 3D experiences.



“Matterport aligns with our commitment to invest in the most innovative technology that engages our clients and delivers one-of-a-kind experiences of our bespoke vessels,” said Elise Caulder, U.S. Marketing Director of Horizon Yachts. “The Matterport 3D digital twins are a fantastic tool for us, not only for the visualization aspect but because they are a fast, efficient way to invite our clients and owners to experience our yachts as if they were on board. We’ve been able to continue to provide the highly personalized service our clients have come to expect from Horizon in an effective, virtual way thanks to Matterport.”

The company’s shipyard in Taiwan utilizes Matterport Capture Services ™ On-Demand to quickly schedule a highly trained Matterport Capture Technician to digitize its vessels, whether they are inventory yachts or new builds for an owner. Once captured, the space is transformed into a dimensionally accurate 3D digital replica of the yacht and ready to customize and share for sales, marketing and other purposes, including the Horizon FD80 , FD102 and RP110 .

Clients who are unable to visit the yacht in person are guided through the Matterport 3D experience virtually via video conference by a sales associate who points out features and details as if they were actually onboard. Matterport also allows the client to remotely walk through completed yachts at their leisure to understand the physical volume and space of the vessel. Users can navigate through the yacht’s digital twin on their own or use Matterport's Highlight Reel feature to enjoy a self-guided tour of the luxurious Horizon yachts. Matterport also provides the unique “Dollhouse” view that offers a sense of the entire vessel in 3D, and a Floor Plan view that provides a visual schematic of every level of the vessel.

“The realism offered by a Matterport 3D experience means customers are comfortable to commit at an earlier stage,” continued Caulder. “Decisions can be made with greater confidence, and result in fewer change orders to potentially cause delays later in the process, so we are able to close sales faster and get owners out on the water sooner.”

In addition to using Matterport digital twins as sales and marketing tools, Horizon Yachts also captures new builds when they are completed in Taiwan to provide owners with a first look of their customized vessel before it is loaded onto the container ship. Giving new owners the ability to virtually walk through their new yacht during the six to eight week wait while it is being shipped and commissioned has proven to significantly increase client satisfaction.

“The momentum Matterport is experiencing in the yachting industry demonstrates that the digitization of the built world goes beyond residential and commercial real estate markets,” said JD Fay, Matterport Chief Financial Officer. “Horizon Yachts’ adoption of Matterport differentiates their brand and demonstrates what’s possible when photorealistic and immersive 3D experiences are offered outside traditional photo or video assets. Not only have they accelerated traditional sales transactions, but they have been able to sell to buyers anywhere in the world, sight unseen.”

About Horizon Yachts

Horizon Yachts, headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan with offices in the United States, Australia and Europe, is the #1 luxury yacht builder in Asia and ranks among the Top Ten largest luxury yacht builders in the world. Horizon builds semi-custom composite motor yachts and offers a specialized series of pre-designed yachts that meet the needs and yachting lifestyles of the worldwide markets that Horizon services. A consistent award-winning builder, Horizon was founded in 1987 by CEO John Lu, who continues to oversee the activities of each of the company’s four specialized manufacturing facilities and 800-strong staff today. For more information on Horizon Yachts’s history and corporate philosophies, please visit the “ Discover Horizon ” section of the company’s website.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Linda McNair

Senior Director, Communications

press@matterport.com

408.675.8427

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport usage by Horizon Yachts, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bbf8403-568c-4363-83f6-6b0520c68841