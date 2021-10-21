Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|Name
|La Mancha Investments SARL
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|Position/status
|Closely associated person of Naguib Sawiris, Director
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Debt Instrument
|Identification code
|29261HAA3
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|98.913
|10,000,000
|Total
|9,891,300
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|GEM Market of Euronext Dublin
Attachment