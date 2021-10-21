Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name La Mancha Investments SARL 2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Closely associated person of Naguib Sawiris, Director 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Endeavour Mining plc b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07 4 Details of the transaction: a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Debt Instrument Identification code 29261HAA3 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Currency USD d) Price and volume Price Volume 98.913 10,000,000 Total 9,891,300 e) Date of the transaction 7 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction GEM Market of Euronext Dublin

Attachment