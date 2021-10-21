READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Visits Seattle, Washington to Highlight Economic Recovery of Small Businesses, and Speak at Amazon’s Accelerate Conference

Seattle, WA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), visited Seattle, Washington this week as part of a national tour highlighting small business recovery and resources available to assist entrepreneurs.

Administrator Guzman met with a diverse group of small business owners who have benefited from the American Rescue Plan , community organizations, and economic development advocates to hear their experiences directly and lay out the Biden-Harris Administration's path forward for the small business community. In line with the Biden-Harris Administration’s focus on ensuring equity is at the center of government, Administrator Guzman has directed the SBA to devote resources and funding to the smallest of small businesses, many of which are critical to the success of our communities, like those she toured in Seattle. She also highlighted vaccinations as a critical in our efforts to help businesses fully re-open and help Americans safely get back to work.

"For years, Seattle has worked to establish an incredible ecosystem of innovative startups and eager entrepreneurs, work that has proven invaluable as those same businesses have worked to survive and adapt to this historic crisis,” said Administrator Guzman. “During my visit, I was inspired to see the creativity and resilience those businesses have shown firsthand, with the help and support of their neighbors, communities, and the American people. My heartfelt thanks to Mayor Durkan for her incredible, warm welcome, and to the small business owners and entrepreneurs who opened their doors to us and shared their stories. Our SBA team continues to leverage every resource we have to ensure every small business has what they need to weather this storm and lead the way as America continues to build back better.”

Mayor Jenny Durkan joined Administrator Guzman to kick off her Seattle visit with a walking tour of small businesses along Rainier Avenue. They visited Rose Street Auto Repair, Beach Bakery, Balageru International Mart, and Life's Salon, all recipients of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Administrator Guzman also joined Mayor Durkan's announcement of the Small Business Stabilization Fund, a new local economic aid program to help Seattle businesses survive and thrive as they pivot to a new economy following the walking tour.

Later, Administrator Guzman visited Washington Machine Works, a local manufacturing business that has provided full-service machining services to the government and industries since 1985. Washington Machine Works also received COVID relief from the Paycheck Protection Program and the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). With that assistance, the business was able to keep staff employed and supplies flowing to the industries they support. After visiting Ventures, a Seattle-based nonprofit that provides resources for up-and-coming innovators and entrepreneurs, Administrator Guzman closed the day with a stop at the historic Pike Place Market.

The Administrator concluded her trip to Seattle with a fireside chat hosted by the Amazon Accelerate Conference to discuss digital opportunities, the role of e-commerce, and more relevant topics and opportunities facing small businesses in 2021.

This marks the Administrator's first visit to Washington State. Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 16 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

