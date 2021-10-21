TestEquity Becomes a Distributor for AEMC Instruments

AEMC’s electrical, thermal and energy measurement tools added to the lineup.



SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity®, the preferred distributor of test and measurement solutions and electronics production supplies, announced that is has become an authorized stocking distributor for AEMC® Instruments.

AEMC Instruments offers mobile professional electrical, thermal and energy test and measurement instruments for the industrial, commercial, and utility marketplace. Primarily known for current probes, ground resistance testers, power analyzers, and insulation resistance testers, the full AEMC Instruments product line includes clamp-on meters, transformer ratiometers, harmonic power meters, data loggers, multimeters, micro-ohmmeters, environmental testers, oscilloscopes, cable testers, light meters, thermal imaging cameras, and numerous other electrical test instruments.

"We're proud to add AEMC Instruments to our selection," said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. "Our role as a distributor is to offer the best Test and Measurement solutions from across the industry, and AEMC’s testing products are a powerful option for our customers."

“AEMC Instruments is extremely pleased to add TestEquity to its distribution channel," stated John Olobri, Director of Sales and Marketing for AEMC. "TestEquity’s reach and reputation in the marketplace as a provider of test instrument solutions is a great fit with our dedication to provide high quality test instrument solutions.”

TestEquity specializes in test equipment and production supplies that help engineers design, build, and maintain electronics. TestEquity helps engineers iterate designs quickly by offering the most test and measurement solutions in the industry. TestEquity also maintains the largest inventory of electronics production supplies to make sure your production lines keep running.

For more information, or to schedule a demonstration, visit TestEquity.com

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity®, including Techni-Tool® and Jensen Tools®, is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high quality customer service equaled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About AEMC® Instruments

AEMC® Instruments manufactures professional electrical test and measurement instruments for the industrial, commercial, and utility marketplace. Part of the Chauvin Arnoux group founded in 1893, AEMC Instruments is an industry leader in current measurement probes, power quality and energy analyzers, ground resistance testers, and insulation resistance testers. AEMC products are backed by over 125 years of experience in test and measurement instruments and encompass the latest international standards for quality and safety.

AEMC Instruments also offers a 1-day in-person accredited class on Understanding Ground Resistance Testing. A two-day, 2 ½ hours-per-day technical training online webinar in ground resistance testing and insulation testing and FREE monthly informational webinars on electrical, thermal imaging, energy monitoring and other topics. Private classes are also available.

The full range of AEMC's products and capabilities can be viewed by visiting: www.aemc.com

