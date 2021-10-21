Forian Inc. to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2021

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a provider of software, data, and analytics-enabled services for the healthcare and cannabis industries, will announce its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on November 11, 2021 to discuss the results. To access the conference call, from the US dial (855) 940-5323 or for International calls dial (929) 517-0423, and enter Conference ID 2915339. This information is also available on our website at www.forian.com/investors. The earnings release along with a replay of the call promptly following its conclusion will be available at the same site.



About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators, and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

