RegEd Approved as Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education (IAR CE) Provider

RegEd has been approved to offer Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education (IAR CE) courses for registered IARs subject to the North American Securities Administrators Association's Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education Model Rule . Content management vendor Prometric has approved RegEd as an IAR CE provider on behalf of NASAA.

Designed to close a gap in CE needed for IARs, NASAA’s IAR CE model rule requires IARs to complete 12 hours of NASAA-approved CE courses annually. “Like other financial services professionals, IARs will be able to better serve and protect investors by remaining current with securities laws and industry best practices via robust continuing education,” said Brandi Brown, senior vice president of regulatory affairs for RegEd. “As the leading provider of CE programs for the financial services industry, RegEd looks forward to enabling IARs to efficiently fulfill these new requirements.”

NASAA’s requirements

Implementation

Approved by NASAA members in November 2020, the model rule is being implemented on a state-by-state basis.

The IAR CE requirements begin taking effect on Jan. 1, 2022, when the first states implement the model rule.

The IAR CE requirements only apply to IARs in states that have adopted NASAA’s model rule.

Courses

IARs must complete:

Six credits annually in Products and Practices

Six credits annually in Ethics and Professional Responsibility

Courses must be delivered by a CE provider approved by NASAA.

CE providers

Prometric has approved RegEd as a CE provider based on criteria such as:

Ability to meet the learning objectives and goals of IAR CE;

Quality of the instructors and materials;

Qualifications of the instructors;

Experience in delivering educational content, such as training or CE;

Prior customer/student evaluations;

Timeliness of content;

Ability to track and report course/content completion; and

Prior experience in the financial services industry.

RegEd’s solution for IAR CE

RegEd is an approved provider of Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education (IAR CE) courses for registered IARs of state-registered and federally covered investment advisers subject to the NASAA model rule.

Key Capabilities and Benefits:

Extensive catalog of courses to meet the IAR CE requirement*

Guided course selection so advisers can quickly and easily select the correct courses to complete their CE requirement

Simple integration with a firm’s Firm Element program

All RegEd IAR CE courses offer Designation credit

*Courses developed by RegEd are currently pending approval by NASAA and Prometric.

