New National Human Trafficking Education Centre Launches Online

WINNIPEG, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human trafficking is on the rise in Canada and the only way to stop it is by educating people on the signs to look for and the steps to take to keep family members, friends and neighbours safe. On October 28, 2021 the Joy Smith Foundation will officially launch Canada’s first and only online education centre dedicated to comprehensively addressing human trafficking on a national scale.



The Joy Smith Foundation, widely considered Canada’s leading authority on human trafficking, will oversee the Centre and develop all course content. Joy Smith served in the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba between 1999 and 2003, and was in the House of Commons of Canada from 2004 to 2015. She is a tireless advocate against human trafficking and made Canadian history as the first sitting MP to amend the Criminal Code twice, strengthening sentencing for traffickers and expanding Canadian laws to reach internationally. In 2011, Joy founded The Joy Smith Foundation to combat human trafficking.

“Education is our greatest weapon when it comes to fighting and ending human trafficking,” says Joy Smith. “Canadians may be surprised to learn that it is happening in cities and towns across our country. Every day, at-risk youth and adults are manipulated and forced to participate in the sex trade or labour market. What starts as a seemingly innocent conversation online or in real life can quickly turn into something sinister that affects lives forever.”

The National Human Trafficking Education Centre will provide free and fee-based courses for teachers, parents, front-line responders and all Canadians who want to play a role in the prevention and intervention of human trafficking. It is an important step in preventing human trafficking, as well as helping survivors and their families heal. Instructor-led and online courses range in length and will be easily accessible through the Centre’s portal.

The launch event will bring together a number of special guests including survivors, police officers, community leaders, several of Canada’s favourite music artists - like Paul Brandt, Robb Nash and Steve Bell, the Honourable Peter MacKay and others who will deliver empowering messages from across the nation. Former broadcast host Geoff Currier will host the free 60-minute online event.

Canadians are invited to register for their free tickets on the Joy Smith Foundation website:

“This is a significant day in Canada’s fight against human trafficking,” says Janet Campbell, President and CEO of the Joy Smith Foundation. “We are sending an important message that together, we can prevent this heinous crime and help survivors and families across the nation to heal. It’s a social responsibility we all share.”

About the Joy Smith Foundation:

The Joy Smith Foundation works to provide access to information so that every Canadian man, woman and child is educated and empowered to stay safe from manipulation, force, or abuse of power designed to lure and exploit them in the sex trade or forced labour.

