Rogue One, Inc. Subsidiary Import Brand Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Wine and Spirits Competition

WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc subsidiary CapCity Beverage (OTC Pink: ROAG) is pleased to announce that its signature import brand, Shinju Japanese Whiskey “White Pearl” edition, received Double Gold, Best of Class and Best Whiskey awards at the 2021 Sante' International Spirits Competition. Not only did Shinju win best whiskey it was awarded Double Gold and was one of only two entrants given a perfect score of 100 across all categories after several rounds of tastings with 500 wines and nearly 100 spirits involved in the competition.

The Competition’s panel of judges included large volume buyers, media, winemakers, distillers, and other professionals from the wine and spirits industry.

Janon Costley, COO of Rogue One, Inc commented: “We are extremely excited about the results of the Sante' competition. Our CapCity Beverage team has always believed that Shinju was a great product to have as a flagship brand in our portfolio, but to receive these awards and a perfect score of 100 in Shinju’s first participation in an official wine and spirit competition validates the quality of the brand that we are trying to develop into a household name in the US spirits market."

Full results can be seen on the below link:

https://santecompetitions.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2021-Sante-Spirits-Results-2.pdf

Additional press release sent out by Sante' can be found here:

https://wineindustryadvisor.com/2021/10/11/sante-wine-spirits-competition-winners-announced

About Santé:

Santé is the magazine for restaurant professionals that operates as a dynamic link between buyer and brand. Santé dedicates itself to helping restaurateurs make the most of their business. In its 25th year, Santé provides concise, authoritative, award-winning editorials on food, beverage, equipment, and management. Santé produces content by experienced restaurant professionals who share insights and inspirations to bolster its audience's success.

About Rogue One, Inc.:

Rogue One, Inc is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the Tequila industry. ROAG will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. (www.humanbrandsinc.com) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality. Human Brands di- versified operating divisions currently own and manage over 250k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, Three hospitality concepts,(Santo Coyote, Santa Cantina, Museo by Santo ) and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands (CapCity Beverage). The Company’s core foundation is built upon its bulk tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known tequila brands, as well as celebrities and athletes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

