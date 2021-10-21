Alpaca Audiology Acquires Hear-N-Care Audiology and Hearing Aids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpaca Audiology (Alpaca), the largest independent audiology clinic group in the United States, has acquired Hear-N-Care Audiology and Hearing Aids. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Hear-N-Care Audiology and Hearing Aids is an audiology clinic located in McMurray, PA, just outside of Pittsburgh. The practice has been providing superior care to patients for over 22 years. Hear-N-Care offers a broad range of services including hearing evaluations and consultations, hearing aid fittings, and hearing protection. Hear-N-Care staff can repair most hearing aid makes and models in office.

“We are excited to welcome Hear-N-Care’s experienced audiologist,” said Alpaca President, Brian Vesely. “Their ability to offer truly personalized care to patients makes them a great fit for the Alpaca brand.”

Alpaca Audiology is comprised of 13 regional brands, operating in more than 220 clinics across the country.

Learn more about Alpaca at https://www.alpacaaudiology.com.

###