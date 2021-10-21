Kvika banki hf.: Increase in issue of KVB 21 02

English Icelandic

Today Kvika banki hf. held a closed auction for the bond series KVB 21 02. Total accepted bids amounted to ISK 3,220 million at 0.95% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 5,400 million. The bonds are inflation-indexed, pay annual 1.00% fixed interest, and mature on 25th of May 2027.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 27th of October 2021.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel: +354 540 3200.