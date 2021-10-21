Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Sales Center and Model Home in Regency at Manalapan

Freehold, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Regency at Manalapan, a 55+ community offering two collections of homes and future onsite amenities in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center and tour the professionally decorated model home located at 376 NJ Route 33 Hwy in Manalapan.

Regency at Manalapan is a premier master-planned community for active adults offering two collections of one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the upper $700,000s. Homes include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, 2-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners of the Retreat and Preserve collections will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient central Monmouth County location along the Route 33 corridor just 7 miles from downtown Freehold. Future onsite amenities include a 5,000 square foot state-of-the-art community clubhouse, outdoor pool and spa, dog park, fire pit seating area, and bocce, tennis, and pickleball courts.

“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand and Regency active adult lifestyle that we’re known for,” said Craig Cherry, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury active adult living in the most desirable locations.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the national award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Studio allows buyers to browse through a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home. Toll Brothers communities offer top name-brand included features that other builders consider upgrades, such as gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops, Whirlpool and JennAir appliances, and 42” cabinets; rich hardwood flooring; Kohler plumbing fixtures; and more.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished Florham model home of the Retreat Collection was designed by the award-winning team from Possibilities by Design, and is now open daily for tours. A second model home is currently under construction and anticipated to open in early 2022. For more information on Regency at Manalapan and Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit http://TollBrothers.com/NJ

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

