VeriBlock to Unveil EM.ME, a Revolutionary New Liquidity Protocol for Traditional and Crypto Markets, Live at This Year's Money20/20 Conference

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly two years of development funded by strategic investors including Bloq, Bittrex, and VeriBlock, the EM.ME team will reveal their novel liquidity solution at Money20/20 on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 , at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas at 10:22 a.m. local time on the Utopia presentation stage.

"Money20/20 was founded to highlight disruptive innovation that improves financial services in a big way, and what EM.ME has built clearly does this. I am particularly struck by the deep understanding of business pain points coupled with clever applications of technology to address them," commented Sanjib Kalita, Money20/20 Editor-in-Chief. "We're glad that EM.ME has chosen Money20/20 to unveil its company and engage with the industry at our event this year."

Regulators such as the SEC and CFTC have investigated a number of professional market makers for abusive trading activities during the last two decades, and market makers in crypto generally operate in an opaque manner, employing algorithms and trading tactics that allow them to manipulate markets and take advantageous positions against orders generated on behalf of their clients. However, projects that refuse to engage market makers often experience exchange listing difficulties, delistings, selloffs, and suffer from limited retailer engagement as a result of illiquidity.

"With EM.ME, we hope to fix the problems with today's liquidity solutions by providing a better model through technical innovation, allowing an unprecedented level of transparency," explains Co-Founder and CTO Maxwell Sanchez. "We're excited to share the details on this novel technology at the world's premier Fintech conference."

EM.ME (the "Ethical Market Matching Engine") was conceived in late 2019 to solve the shortcomings of existing liquidity solutions offered by market makers by introducing a more transparent and provably fair approach for traditional and crypto markets alike. EM.ME was co-founded by Justin Fischer and Max Sanchez in partnership with Bloq, a leading blockchain technology company.

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October 2021), and Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (June 2022), are widely considered unmissable by the industry they serve. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event. www.money2020.com

