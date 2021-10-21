Viper Networks Clarifies Rumors of Reverse Split

TROY, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an emerging company in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets, would like to address rumors of a possible reverse-stock split by stating that currently, there are no official plans or intent to perform such action.



The Company’s board and leadership are always looking for ways to maximize shareholder value, and as such a strategy with multiple scenarios and backup plans was constructed to reach OTC QB; as part of such strategy and contingency plan, the board had approved on September 13, 2021 the possibility of a reverse-stock split. Such approval has originated rumors and confusion in the marketplace and therefore it is hereon officially revoked.

Viper is confident in its product and service portfolio, go-to-market strategy, and progress made to-date to drive stock performance and complete all requirements needed to reach the QB on the OTC Markets without, at this time, altering stock structure or effecting a reverse-stock split.

Over the past few months, the Company has reduced $38.5 million in debt, our officers have invested over $566,337 in the company, and they are committed more than ever to bring value to the shareholders. “We are only starting, and I am committed to build this company on a solid ground. Viper will make all of us proud!”-Farid Shouekani CEO

