El Salvadoran Honey Company Plans to Bring Sweetness and Nutrition to America

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Something sweet and nutritional is coming to America.

Health Co., a health and wellness company based in El Salvador, announced recently it would bring its high-quality honey products and dietary supplements to America.

“For decades, we had been honey exporters, but 21 years ago, we started developing dietary supplements derived from honey and its derivatives, such as Propolis, Royal Jelly, and Pollen,” said Elisa De Valiente, founder and finance manager of Health Co. “Now, we want to bring the nutritional miracle of the bee to help keep Americans healthy.

“Apiculture, or beekeeping, provides tasty food but also high-quality nutrition,” she added.

De Valiente said people don’t realize the power of nature’s most amazing animals -- bees.

“The world of the bees is an everyday miracle with nutritional benefits that we continue to learn about,” De Valiente said. “Honey is more than an ingredient in a recipe. Honey is one of the world’s superfoods.”

De Valiente said she understands that people don’t have time in today’s round-the-clock society to always eat nutritionally balanced meals.

“This is why we developed high-quality supplements from a wide variety of natural extracts and honey. Our products bridge the nutritional void that exists today for many people,” she added.

Health Co plans to bring the sweetness and nutrition of honey to America with the following products:

Propomist in Vanilla, Orange, and Cinnamon

Creamed Honey varieties, including Mango and Green Apple, which are a delicious blend of light amber honey, creamed texture making it a perfect substitute for jellies, jams, cheese spread, and butter.

Honey with nutritional ingredients, such as eucalyptus, is a homogenized honey supplement.

De Valiente said the creamed honey varieties are popular for breakfast or as a snack.

“The exotic flavor of mangos, strong and delicious green apples, and traditional natural honey are the principal flavors of creamed honey,” she added.

Consumers can trust our products are made from unadulterated honey,” she said. “Our formulas contain a unique combination that brings out the nutritional benefits of honey. We are committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle through natural solutions."

For more information, visit www.healthcosv.com.

